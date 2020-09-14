Award for best NSS programme coordinator

Kozhikode

14 September 2020 05:05 IST

P.V. Valsarajan, programme coordinator, National Service Scheme (NSS), University of Calicut, has been chosen for the national award for the best university and NSS programme coordinator, instituted by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. This was declared by the State NSS officer and regional director, NSS, Kerala and Lakshadweep.

