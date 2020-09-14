Kerala

Award for best NSS programme coordinator

P.V. Valsarajan, programme coordinator, National Service Scheme (NSS), University of Calicut, has been chosen for the national award for the best university and NSS programme coordinator, instituted by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. This was declared by the State NSS officer and regional director, NSS, Kerala and Lakshadweep.

