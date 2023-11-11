ADVERTISEMENT

AVS celebrates National Ayurveda Day

November 11, 2023 02:23 am | Updated 02:23 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P.M. Varier hoisting the flag to mark the beginning of the National Ayurveda Day at Kottakkal on Friday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala celebrated National Ayurveda Day on Friday. The celebrations marked the Dhanwantari Jayanti or Dhanteras with the theme ‘Ayurveda for one health’, and with a tagline ‘Har din har kisi ke liye Ayurveda’ (Ayurveda for everyone, every day).

This year’s national celebrations focused on human, animal, plant and environment interface.

It was the eighth National Ayurveda Day after the move started in 2016 with the objective of furthering Ayurveda into the mainstream.

Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P.M. Varier hoisted the flag in front of Kailasamandiram, the headquarters of Arya Vaidya Sala.

He reminisced the unparalleled contributions made by his predecessors such as Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier, Aryavaidyan P. Madhava Varier, and Aryavaidyan P.K. Warrier to Ayurveda. “The significance of Ayurveda in the modern world is on the increase,” Dr. Varier said.

Arya Vaidya Sala trustees P. Ramkumar and K.R. Ajay, joint general manager P. Rajendran, group captain U. Pradeep, heads of various departments, doctors, students of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV), employee representatives, and union leaders attended the function.

