AVS begins walk-in treatment at Vadakkanthara branch

The Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala began walk-in treatment facility at its Vadakkanthara branch here on Thursday. Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P.M. Varier inaugurated the facility at a function held at the 90-year-old branch.

The new facility will take Kottakkal’s treatment to a popular platform where patients seeking expert and intensive treatment can go home after the day’s procedures. “This facility will help the people not only in avoiding hospitalisation, but also convenience of staying at home,” said Dr. Varier.

Additional Chief Physician K. Muraleedharan said that the new facility would help Arya Vaidya Sala extend its traditional Karkidaka treatment system to wider sections of people. “We will have expert doctors and experienced assistants here,” he said.