AVPPL wins International Safety Award

March 19, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) has won an International Safety Award for 2023 from the British Safety Council in recognition of its commitment to keeping workers and workplaces healthy and safe. AVPPL is one of 269 global organisations to win a distinction in the International Safety Awards., said a release from the AVPPL here on Tuesday.

The organisations span all sectors with significant representation from the construction, manufacturing, oil, gas, mining, power, and utility sectors. Now in their 66th year, the International Safety Awards recognise and celebrate organisations from around the world that have demonstrated their commitment to preventing workplace injuries and work-related ill-health during the previous calendar year. They also acknowledge organisations that have shown commitment to well-being and mental health at work.

Ashwani Gupta, CEO, APSEZ, said, “This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards across all our operations. It’s a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, and it reaffirms our position in building the safest port in the country.”