Avoid visiting Corpn. office till Oct. 30: Mayor

04 October 2020 18:07 IST

Mayor appeals to public as many councillors and staff test positive for virus

City Corporation Mayor K.Sreekumar has requested the public to avoid visiting the Corporation office until October 30, except in unavoidable circumstances, in light of the increase in spread of COVID-19 in the city.

He said that the public can depend on the Mayor's complaint redressal cell (whatsapp no-8590036770, e-mail - complaints. tmc@ gmail.com ).

As on Sunday, seven councillors of the Corporation, including the Deputy Mayor, have tested positive for the virus. In addition, 12 other employees have also tested positive. Mr.Sreekumar said that this is not an alarming situation, as this is just one percent of the Corporation's total employee strength. It showed the success of the plan with which the Corporation has gone about its COVID-19 prevention activities.

The Corporation workers have been involved in disinfection activities, in the burial of bodies of those who died due to COVID-19, in running community kitchens and in ensuring strict quarantine, along with all its regular work. Still, only 53 of the employees and councillors, who were all involved in these activities, have tested positive, said the Mayor.

As the last date for tax payment and for renewal of various licenses was on September 30, the Corporation office had witnessed a major rush last week.

Although more staff were deployed to reduce the rush at the counters, the large crowd that still gathered might have led to two of the employees of the Corporation's main office testing positive. All those who have come into contact with them have gone into quarantine. Alternative arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth running of all sections, said the Mayor.