Avoid unnecessary visits to relief camps: Cabinet panel

The State government has urged the public to avoid unnecessary visits to relief camps opened for survivors of the landslides at Chooralmala in the district.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who heads the Cabinet subcommittee monitoring search and rescue operations in Wayanad, said nobody should intrude into the privacy of those in the camps. They belonged to various families and their mental state after the catastrophe should be considered, the Minister said.

The camps were functioning under the supervision of the government and nodal officers had been appointed. Medical teams and other officials were also appointed. Special care was being given to the health and hygiene of the survivors, the Minister said.

As many as 14 bodies were recovered on Friday, including eight from GVHSS premises at Vellarimala, one from Mundakkai, two from Chooralmala village office premises, two from Edakkara in Malappuram, and one from Nilambur, Mr. Rajan said.

The survey in Chooralmala with radar and drones covered nearly 60% of the area, the Minister said. As many as 2,597 members of 707 families were in 17 relief camps in the district, Mr. Rajan added..

More camps would be opened soon to avoid crowding in the camps, Mr. Rajan said.

Apart from Mr. Rajan, other Cabinet subcommittee members PWD Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, and Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu attended the meeting.

