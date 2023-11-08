Avoid maintaining caretaker posts in non-functional care homes, local bodies told

November 08, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Local Self-Government department has directed local bodies to avoid maintaining the post of caretakers in non-functional care homes and old-age homes after checks in some districts revealed that caretakers were being paid honorariums even when the care homes were remaining closed without any residents. As part of the projects for senior citizens being implemented through local bodies, they can appoint caretakers with a maximum honorarium of ₹7,000 for the running of old age homes and care homes.

The department’s squad had recently conducted checks in some blocks in Kasaragod district during which some of these homes were found to be closed. The squad recommended that the caretaker postings for such homes should be cancelled immediately and the respective ward member or panchayat authorities should be given the responsibility of taking care of the non-functional centres. It has also been directed to collect the wages disbursed when the centres were non-functional from those responsible.

The local bodies have also been asked to concentrate on conceiving and implementing projects that would be useful for the people for a longer term (of at least five years). As per the guidelines for the 14th five year plan, instructions were earlier given to take up more projects that would benefit the weaker sections of the population. The District Planning Committees as well as the LSGD joint directors have also been instructed to ensure that the local bodies are taking up such projects in their plans.