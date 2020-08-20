Avoid flowers from other States for Onam: CM

Thiruvananthapuram

20 August 2020 00:27 IST

Call to limit celebrations to homes

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday urged the public against using flowers brought from other States to make floral carpets during Onam.

Chairing a meeting of District Collectors, District Police Chiefs and District Medical Officers through videoconference, Mr. Vijayan said flowers imported in bulk from epidemic hotspots in neighbouring States could accelerate the spread of COVID-19. He said the people should use flowers collected from their immediate neighbourhood.

Advertising

Advertising

Physical distance

He said people should limit the Onam celebrations to their homes.

Mr. Vijayan said that the authorities should create awareness of the necessity to maintain physical distancing and wear masks to protect themselves and others from the spread of the pandemic.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja, Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan, Minister for Local Self-Governance A.C. Moideen, Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta and State Police Chief Loknath Behera attended the meeting.