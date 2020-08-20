Avoid flowers from other States for Onam: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday urged the public against using flowers brought from other States to make floral carpets during Onam.
Chairing a meeting of District Collectors, District Police Chiefs and District Medical Officers through videoconference, Mr. Vijayan said flowers imported in bulk from epidemic hotspots in neighbouring States could accelerate the spread of COVID-19. He said the people should use flowers collected from their immediate neighbourhood.
Physical distance
He said people should limit the Onam celebrations to their homes.
Mr. Vijayan said that the authorities should create awareness of the necessity to maintain physical distancing and wear masks to protect themselves and others from the spread of the pandemic.
Health Minister K.K. Shylaja, Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan, Minister for Local Self-Governance A.C. Moideen, Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta and State Police Chief Loknath Behera attended the meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath