‘Avoid celebrations after vote counting’

Counting to begin at 8 a.m. on May 2 at three centres in Wayanad

Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla has urged political leaders and contestants to avoid victory rallies and public celebrations after the counting of votes for the Assembly elections, in the wake of the spread of COVID-19.

Addressing an all-party meeting here on Friday, Ms. Abdulla said that all arrangements were being made for counting of votes in the three constituencies in Wayanad district.

SKMJ Jubilee Hall here would be the counting centre for the Kalpetta constituency while Mary Matha Arts and Science College and St. Mary’s College would be the counting centres for Mananthavady and Sulthan Bathery constituencies respectively, Ms. Abdulla said .

Postal and the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot (ETPB) for service voters would also be counted at the centres, she said.

Three halls would be set up in each centre and seven counting tables would be set up in each hall. Each table would be managed by a three-member team comprising a micro observer, a counting supervisor and a counting assistant. As many as 63 tables would be set up for the counting using EVMs and 13 tables for counting postal ballots.

Counting of postal votes would begin at 8 a.m. and EVMs at 8.30 a.m. on May 2 and the complete results would be declared by noon, the Collector said. The training programme for officials who count EVMs would begin at St. Joseph’s School here on Saturday. Around 270 officials would be trained for the purpose. The programme for officials who count postal votes would be held at the collectorate here on April 27.