February 28, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The practice of cancelling trains without prior notice should be avoided, said Minister for Railways V. Abdurahiman. In a letter to the General Manager of the Southern Railway, he said the cancellation of trains on February 26 and 27, including Jan Shatabdi Express, without prior notice had left passengers stranded at many places. T, The Minister said in case of cancellation of trains, the public should be informed in advance through the media.