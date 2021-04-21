Avinissery panchayat finally gets heads

It is the only grama panchayat in Thrissur where BJP is in power

After much confusion and uncertainties, Avinissery grama panchayat has received a president and vice president following intervention of the High Court.

BJP members Hari C. Narendran and Geetha Sukumaran took the oath of office as president and vice president respectively on Tuesday. This is the second time the BJP is gaining power in the panchayat. Avinissery is the only grama panchayat in Thrissur district where the BJP is in power.

No absolute majority

No front gained an absolute majority in the 14-member panchayat council in the local body elections held last year. While the BJP got six seats, the LDF and the UDF won five and three seats respectively. In the absence of an absolute majority, the presidential election at the local body was delayed.

Though the LDF representatives were selected to the posts with the UDF support twice, they refused to take power.

Following this, Mr. Hari and Ms. Geetha approached the High Court, citing that the delay in the election of president and vice president was affecting the functioning of the panchayat. They pleaded with the court to post them as president and vice president.