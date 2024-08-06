Walkathon marks start of aviation security culture week at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has inaugurated aviation security culture week celebrations with a 5-km walkathon.

Embracing the theme ‘Enhancing Passenger Security through Effective Divestment’, the week-long celebration aims to raise awareness and strengthen security practices within the aviation community and among passengers.

Rahul Bhatkoti, Chief Airport officer flagged off the walkathon in which over 300 personnel, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), airline operators and stakeholders took part. The participants joined hands to acknowledge and honour the dedication of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the security forces and personnel for their active involvement in ensuring the security and safety of civil aviation in India.

The celebration is in line with the directive from the BCAS, under the Ministry of Civil Aviation to stakeholders in the aviation industry to reinforce the idea that aviation security is everyone’s concern.

Over the course of the week, an aviation security quiz and awareness sessions for passengers and students will be held at the airport. A dog show by the CISF team and a football match between various stakeholders’ teams is also scheduled.

