ADVERTISEMENT

Walkathon marks start of aviation security culture week at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Updated - August 06, 2024 10:58 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 10:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has inaugurated aviation security culture week celebrations with a 5-km walkathon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Embracing the theme ‘Enhancing Passenger Security through Effective Divestment’, the week-long celebration aims to raise awareness and strengthen security practices within the aviation community and among passengers.

Rahul Bhatkoti, Chief Airport officer flagged off the walkathon in which over 300 personnel, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), airline operators and stakeholders took part. The participants joined hands to acknowledge and honour the dedication of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the security forces and personnel for their active involvement in ensuring the security and safety of civil aviation in India.

The celebration is in line with the directive from the BCAS, under the Ministry of Civil Aviation to stakeholders in the aviation industry to reinforce the idea that aviation security is everyone’s concern.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Over the course of the week, an aviation security quiz and awareness sessions for passengers and students will be held at the airport. A dog show by the CISF team and a football match between various stakeholders’ teams is also scheduled. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US