The Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission and the Social Justice department will provide free training to transgender persons to help them secure jobs in the aviation sector. Two months of free training in courses such as certificate in airport operations, cargo operations executive, and customer service agent will be provided, besides accommodation, under the Pride employment project. Scholarship will be available to select candidates. For details, call 9747811406.

