Avian influenza: Fund crunch hits Animal Husbandry dept.

January 27, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Amidst a major outbreak of avian flu in Kerala, the Animal Husbandry department has been hit by a cash crunch even as the Centre dithers on releasing compensation for the disease outbreaks in the State since 2016. A lack of funds has forced the department to send suspected bird flu samples to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal by courier instead of airlifting them accompanied by an official.

“The norm was to ship the samples by air with a person accompanying it. It was expensive with a round-trip costing around ₹60,000. With bird flu cases continue to report from different places it turned out to be a costly affair. We took up the issue with NIHSAD and after some intense talking, they agreed to accept the samples sent by courier. One such sample was sent from Alappuzha to NIHSAD by a courier recently. The courier agency airlifted the sample, but it only cost the the department around ₹6,000. Sending samples by courier slightly delays the results, but it is the better option given the circumstances,” said an official from the department.

Delay in fund release

Officials said the Centre owed ₹4.4 crore to the State as its share of compensation for the previous outbreaks of avian influenza. The Centre falters the payment at a time when poultry farmers cry foul over delay in disbursal of compensation for the birds lost in the current bird flu outbreak. The latest bout of avian flu (H5N1) was first detected at Vazhuthanam in Alappuzha in October 2022. The disease was later reported from several places in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Pathanamthitta.

According to the department, as many as 78,051 birds including ducks, chicken and quail were dead/culled in four districts as of January 17, 2023. Besides, 762 eggs and 1,645 kg of feed were destroyed during the period. The numbers are certain to increase as bird culling operations were carried out at Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta and Kavalam and Krishnapuram in Alappuzha in recent days.

Following the previous avian flu outbreaks, the government had given compensation of ₹200 for each bird above 60 days and ₹100 for birds below 60 days. Besides, ₹5 was given for each destroyed egg. “The State government had not waited for the Centre’s share to compensate farmers following the earlier outbreaks. Farmers were given compensation from the interest rate of the corpus fund of the Animal Disease Control Project. The Central arrears goes back to the 2016 outbreak. This time also we have taken steps to compensate the farmers affected by the outbreak,” said an official.