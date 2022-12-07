Avian influenza confirmed in ducks at Purakkad

December 07, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Avian flu (H5N1) outbreak has been confirmed at one more place in Alappuzha.

Officials of the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) on Wednesday said the disease had been detected in ducks at ward 6 (Thychira) of Purakkad grama panchayat. “Rapid response teams of the AHD will cull around 6,000 ducks belonging to a farmer at the hotspot on Thursday. Besides, domesticated birds within a one-km radius of the hotspot will be destroyed,” said an official.

Following the mass death of ducks at Thychira in recent days, the AHD sent samples of dead birds to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, for analyses, which tested positive for avian influenza.

In view of the fresh bout of the bird flu outbreak in the district, District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja has issued an order banning the movement, sale and use of duck, chicken, quail, and other domestic birds, their egg, meat, and waste (manure) in Purakkad, Amabalapuzha South, Thakazhi, Karuvatta, Champakulam, Edathua, Cheruthana, Kumarapuram, Ambalapuzha North, Nedumudi and Punnapra South grama panchayats till December 12.

The bird flu outbreak has so far been detected at six places in four local bodies in Alappuzha. The disease was first confirmed in ducks at Vazhuthanam in Haripad municipality on October 26. Later the outbreak was detected in Cheruthana and Karuvatta grama panchayats on November 4 and 12 respectively. On November 30, the disease was confirmed in Purakkad grama panchayat along with the second outbreak in Karuvatta.