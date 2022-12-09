Avian influenza confirmed at Ambalappuzha North

December 09, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Bird flu has been confirmed at one more place in Alappuzha.

Officials of the Animal Husbandry department (AHD) on Friday said the disease had been detected in ducks belonging to a farmer at Vandanam South (ward 5) of the Ambalappuzha North grama panchayat.

“The Centre has not yet notified the latest outbreak of H5N1. Once the notification is issued, rapid response teams of the AHD will cull around 14,100 ducks belonging to three farmers within a one-km radius of the hotspot. The bird culling operation is likely to be held on Monday. Besides, domesticated birds in the area will be destroyed,” said an official.

Following the mass death of ducks at Ambalappuzha North in recent days, the AHD sent samples of dead birds to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, for analyses, which tested positive for avian influenza.

In view of the fresh bout of the bird flu outbreak, District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja has issued an order banning the movement and sale of birds, their egg and waste (manure) in Ambalappuzha North, Amabalappuzha South, Punnapra North, Punnapra South, Thakazhi, Purakkad, Champakulam, Nedumudi and Karuvatta grama panchayats.

The bird flu (H5N1) outbreak has so far been detected at seven places in five local bodies in Alappuzha.