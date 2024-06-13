Avian flu spreads to more places in Alappuzha

Bird flu has spread to more places in Alappuzha.

Officials on Thursday said the fresh outbreak of the disease was confirmed in chickens at a poultry farm at ward 10 (Chathanad) in Kanjikuzhy and crows at ward 4 (Ayurveda Hospital) in Muhamma grama panchayats. Following the mass bird deaths at these places since last week, the Animal Husbandry department (AHD) sent samples to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD), Bhopal, for analyses, which confirmed avian influenza.

Officials said that as part of containment measures, rapid response teams of the AHD would cull birds, including domesticated one, within the 1-km radius of the two hotspots in the coming days.

Chicken farm

Meanwhile, mass bird deaths have been reported from a broiler chicken farm in ward 15 (Kurikkachira) in Cherthala municipality. AHD officials said that samples had been sent to NIHSAD for examination and they were awaiting the results.

Avian flu (H5N1) has been reported in 17 places in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts since April this year. In Alappuzha, the disease has been detected in 12 places.

Meanwhile, Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani constituted an expert team to study the bird flu outbreak in the three districts. The team members include scientists from the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and experts from the State Institute for Animal Diseases and the Avian Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Thiruvalla. The team has been asked to submit a report in two weeks.

Ms. Chinchurani said the outbreak was under control. Bird flu resulted in the death of 29,120 birds in three districts in the past two months. Another, 1,02,758 birds, mostly ducks, were culled as part of containment measures. Besides, 14,732 eggs and 15,221 kg of feed were destroyed.

Transmission to humans

Though rare, the avian influenza virus could be transmitted to humans. The Health department has tightened preventive measures and urged people to maintain caution. Surveillance has been strengthened within a 10-km radius of the hotspots.

