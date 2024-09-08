Avian flu: restrictions spark outrage among poultry farmers

Poultry farmers are on the warpath against the State government’s decision to impose stringent restrictions on poultry farming in the entire Alappuzha district and parts of Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts following the recent bird flu outbreak.

The government, which issued the notification last week banned hatching and rearing of ducklings, chicks and quail until December 31, 2024.

A meeting of the United Poultry and Duck Farmers Association held in Alappuzha on Saturday demanded the government revoke the order. The association argued that the restrictions could devastate the poultry sector and has decided to pursue legal action against the ban. Farmers will stage a token hunger strike in front of the Alappuzha District Collectorate on September 11.

Farmers said that they were preparing for the upcoming Christmas-new year season when the government announced the curbs. The ban has directly impacted around 2,000 farmers in the region, with thousands more involved in allied industries also affected.

The latest outbreak of avian flu was confirmed on April 16, 2024, in ducks at Ward 1 in Edathua grama panchayat in Alappuzha Since then, the disease has been confirmed in 38 epicentres, including broiler chicken and quail farms, in the three districts. Apart from ducks, chicken and quail, 19 samples of free-flying, peri-domestic birds and wild birds tested positive for the disease. However, no fresh cases of bird flu have been reported in the region since July.

According to the Animal Husbandry department’s notification, no day-old chicks, ducklings or quails should be supplied to and from any hatchery located in the surveillance zones. Eggs in setters and hatchers in all hatcheries should be destroyed. Hatcheries with live breeder stock are prohibited from setting eggs for hatching until further notice. However, they can sell eggs as table eggs within the restricted zones. Hatcheries without breeder stock (live birds) should remain closed until further orders. No fresh poultry stocking brought from outside these areas for rearing is permitted until further notice. Farmers already rearing adult stock (layers and breeders) should ensure strict biosecurity measures to prevent outbreaks. No eggs produced in these areas should be set for hatching.

