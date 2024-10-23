Avian flu: Kodikunnil Suresh calls for lifting “unnecessary restrictions”

Protests are brewing against the “unnecessary restrictions” imposed on poultry farming in Alappuzha district and parts of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts following the recent bird flu (H5N1) outbreak.

The Animal Husbandry Department in September this year issued a notification banning the hatching and rearing of ducklings, chicks and quail until December 31, 2024. According to the notification, no day-old chicks, ducklings or quails should be supplied to and from any hatchery located in the surveillance zones.

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has criticised the State government for its “mismanagement of avian influenza outbreak in Kuttanad”. In a statement issued here, the Mavelikara MP urged the government to ease certain restrictions and provide compensation to affected farmers.

Mr. Suresh said the “State government’s decision to close down duck hatcheries in Kuttanad caused severe financial losses to farmers who were already struggling due to the outbreak.” The MP said that he recently received a letter from Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh stating that the “Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India did not take any decision to close duck hatcheries in Kuttanad and upper Kuttanad regions.”

Mr. Suresh said the State government had failed to enforce adequate biosecurity measures as recommended by the Central authorities. “Confusion surrounding vaccination policies further added to the mismanagement of the crisis,” he said. According to the Union Minister’s letter, the Centre had not approved the use of vaccines against Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, but allowed vaccination against Low Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H9N6).

The Mavelikara MP called for immediate corrective actions. “The State government should lift unnecessary restrictions on hatcheries and enforce proper biosecurity measures. It should work more effectively with the Union government to ensure a coordinated response based on scientific guidelines,” Mr. Suresh said, adding that swift action was essential to mitigate economic damage and restore the livelihoods of those affected in Kuttanad and surrounding regions.

The latest outbreak of bird flu was confirmed on April 16, 2024, in ducks at Ward 1 of Edathua grama panchayat in Alappuzha. The disease was later confirmed in 38 epicentres, including broiler chicken and quail farms, in the three districts. Apart from ducks, chicken and quail, 19 samples of free-flying, peri-domestic birds and wild birds tested positive for the disease. However, no fresh cases of avian flu have been reported in the region since July 12. .

