Avian flu: Health department issues directives in Kollam  

The Health department has sounded an alert in Kollam district after avian flu was detected in crows in Alappuzha this week. The disease was earlier reported in chicken and duck in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts.

Health officials have instructed persons who take care of domestic animals and birds to be vigilant as the risk of disease transmission is high since crows travel more than 10 km.

The public have been advised to inform the nearest veterinary hospital and health centre if they notice any unusual death of animals or birds. Those who develop flu-like symptoms should seek treatment and self-medication should be avoided. Though avian influenza is an infection that usually spreads in birds, it can be transmitted to humans in rare cases. Symptoms include severe body pain, fever, cough, shortness of breath, cold, blood in sputum, and red eyes. Persons who develop the symptoms should immediately report to the nearest health centre or get in touch with health workers.

Avian flu can affect all birds including chicken, duck, quail, goose, turkey and ornamental birds. Caretakers at hospitals, children, and those who come into close contact with infected birds like butchers, veterinarians and other workers should take preventive measures to avoid contracting the disease. Any death or disease of birds should be reported immediately to the Animal Husbandry department or the local self-government institution concerned. “Those who come in close contact with infected birds should take preventive medication,” the District Medical Officer has said.