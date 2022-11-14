Avian flu: culling of birds likely to begin today

November 14, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Rapid response teams of the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) are likely to begin bird culling operation at avian flu-hit Karuvatta grama panchayat in Alappuzha on Tuesday.

Officials said that about 8,000 ducks at Karamuttu, the bird flu hotspot in the local body, would be culled. Besides, all domesticated birds within the one-km radius of the hotspot would be destroyed.

“The Centre has not yet (as of Monday evening) notified the outbreak of H5N1 at Karamuttu. But we have been given permission by AHD Directorate to cull birds. As local residents oppose the culling of ducks in its current location, the local body is in the process of identifying another place to carry out the operation. In all probability, culling of birds will begin and be completed on Tuesday itself,” said a district AHD official.

The bird flu outbreak has so far been detected in three local bodies in Alappuzha. Avian flu was first confirmed in ducks at Vazhuthanam in Haripad municipality last month. Later the outbreak was detected in Cheruthana on November 4.