Avian flu: Culling of birds begins in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM

14 March 2020 13:46 IST

10 rapid response teams engaged in culling, incinerating and burying poultry

Culling of birds, particularly poultry, began at Palathingal near Parappanangadi on Saturday morning in the wake of the detection of avian flu in the region.

Ten rapid response teams (RRTs) of the State Animal Husbandry Department supported by health and civic officials launched the drive to cull about 4,000 birds kept within a one-kilometre area from Palathingal.

A few hundreds of birds were culled methodically as per the bird flu management protocol within the first four hours on Saturday. Animal Husbandry officials said that the culling would continue for two more days.

As many as 20 veterinary surgeons supported by 119 livestock inspectors and 30 attendants are out in the field, catching, killing, incinerating and burying the birds. A section is engaged in sanitizing the area.

The incineration of the culled birds, their feeding utensils and cages, the masks and gloves worn by the RRTs and other accoutrements is done in the same locality as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

The district administration has suspended the licences of poultry shops within 10 km area from Palathingal in Tirurangadi and Parappanangadi municipalities. Sale or transport of poultry or any other pet bird is banned in the region for the next three months.

District Collector Jafer Malik said that people would be compensated for the culled birds, but in accordance with the government rates.

Health and civic officials launched a drive to cull about 4,000 birds kept within a one-kilometre area from Palathingal. | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain

A special cleaning drive will begin for three days after the culling. Yet another inspection for the birds will be conducted on the fifth day. If any bird is found in that inspection, it will be confiscated and killed.

S. Nandakumar, disease investigation officer from the State Institute for Animal Diseases, Palode, said that no compensation would be given to the birds culled in the secondary stage.

The State government will submit a sanitation certificate to the Centre after the culling process. Random samples will be collected from within 10 km radius at every fortnight and will be sent for examination to national laboratories at Bhopal or Bengaluru. This will continue for three months.

The Centre will give a certificate only if the tests are negative. Dr. Nandakumar said that the bird flu management would be over only when the Centre issues a certificate.