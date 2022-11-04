Avian flu confirmed in Cheruthana in Alappuzha

The Hindu Bureau ALAPPUZHA
November 04, 2022 20:57 IST

Bird flu outbreak was detected in one more grama panchayat in Alappuzha on Friday. Officials of the Animal Husbandry department said rapid response teams (RRTs) would cull 6,000 ducks at the hotspot at Cheruthana on Saturday.

Following the mass death of ducks belonging to a farmer in the local body recently, the department sent samples of dead birds to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, for analyses, which tested positive for avian influenza.

Last week, bird flu was detected at Vazhuthanam in Haripad municipality. It resulted in the death/culling of around 18,000 ducks belonging to two farmers.

In view of the fresh bout of bird flu in the district, Collector V.R. Krishna Teja on Friday issued an order banning the movement, sale and use of duck, chicken, quail and other domestic birds, their eggs, meat and waste (manure) in Cheruthana, Purakkad, Ambalapuzha North, Champakulam, Ramankary, Muttar, Thalavadi, Edathua, Thakazhi, Karuvatta, Veeyapuram, Thrikkunnapuzha, Karthikappally, Pallippad, Kumarapuram and Chennithala grama panchayats till November 9.

