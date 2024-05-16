ADVERTISEMENT

Avian flu confirmed at three more places in Alappuzha

Published - May 16, 2024 08:42 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

12,678 birds within 1-km radius of hotspots to be culled on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

Bird flu has been detected at three more places in Alappuzha.

Officials said the disease was confirmed in ducks at Kodambanadi (ward 13) in Thalavady grama panchayat and Kottemala (ward 11) in Thazhakara panchayat and chickens at a poultry farm at Punnakunnam (ward 3) in Champakulam panchayat.

Following the mass bird deaths at these places since last week, the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) sent samples of the dead birds to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD), Bhopal, for analysis, which tested positive for avian influenza on Thursday.

Officials said that as part of containment measures, rapid response teams of the AHD would cull 12,678 birds, including the rest of the birds in the disease-affected duck/chicken flocks and domesticated birds, within 1-km radius of the three hotspots on Saturday. They include 4,074 birds in Thalavady, 8,304 in Thazhakara and 300 in Champakulam.

Bird flu (H5N1) has so far been reported at nine places in the district. Though rare, the avian influenza virus could be transmitted to humans. The Health department has tightened preventive measures and urged people to maintain caution. Surveillance has been strengthened within a 10-km radius of the hotspots.

