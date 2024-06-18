ADVERTISEMENT

Avian flu confirmed at nine more places in Alappuzha

Published - June 18, 2024 08:46 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Bird flu has been detected at nine more places in Alappuzha.

Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) officials said the disease was confirmed in crows at Ward 16 in Muhamma, Ward 5,9 in Thanneermukkom, Ward 9 in Mannacherry, and Ward 7 in Chennam-Pallipuram grama panchayats and ward 46 in Alappuzha municipality.

Besides, avian flu was detected in kites at Ward 4 in Mararikulam South and Ward 17 in Mararikulam North grama panchayats. Officials said the disease had also been confirmed in egrets at Ward 9 in Mararikulam South grama panchayat.

Following the mass bird deaths at these places since last week, the AHD sent samples of the dead birds to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD), Bhopal, for analyses, which tested positive for avian influenza.

Officials said that as part of containment measures, rapid response teams of the AHD would cull 6,069 birds within the 1-km radius of the hotspots on Thursday.

