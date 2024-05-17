ADVERTISEMENT

Avian flu: Central team visits Alappuzha

Updated - May 17, 2024 07:49 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 07:48 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Rapid response teams have so far culled 72,864 birds, mostly ducks, in and around the bird flu hotspots in Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta districts, according to officials

The Hindu Bureau

A Central team led by Union Animal Husbandry department Commissioner Abhijit Mitra visiting Kerala to review the situation following an avian flu outbreak in Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta districts has suggested setting up a special surveillance system in the Kuttanad region.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, members of the Central team along with Animal Husbandry department (AHD) Director A. Kowsigan and chief disease investigation officer Sheela Sali visited duck farms in Pulinkunnu and Mankombu in Alappuzha and reviewed the situation.

The Central team later held discussions with the officials of the National Institute of Virology, the Indian Council for Agricultural Research, the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, among others. The team had earlier held talks with Chief Secretary V. Venu and senior officials of various departments at Thiruvananthapuram.

Officials said that experts from the NIHSAD and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics would stay in Alappuzha for avian sample collection.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bird flu (H5N1) has so far been reported at nine places in Alappuzha. Besides, the disease was confirmed at Vazhappally in Kottayam and Niranom in Pathanamthitta. Officials of the AHD said that rapid response teams had so far culled 72,864 birds, mostly ducks, in and around the bird flu hotspots in the three districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US