Avian flu: birds to be culled at Chathamangalam in Kozhikode

January 12, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode district administration has intensified containment steps against bird flu at Chathamangalam in the district where 1,800 chicken died of the infection at a farm recently.

A release said on Thursday that all birds, including chicken, within a 1-km radius of the area would be culled. Ten rapid response teams with six members each have been formed for the purpose. The farmers will be compensated for the loss. This was decided at a meeting chaired by District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy.

A 10-km radius around the farm will be marked as vulnerable area for the infection. Transportation of birds will not be allowed there. Sale of eggs, live chicken, and chicken meat will be banned. Poultry farmers will have to make arrangements to feed birds. Police surveillance will be enforced in the area to stop transportation of birds. A 24-hour control room (Phone: 0495-2762050) has been opened at the collectorate to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, the District Collector has declared a holiday for Dayapuram Residential School, REC Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, and REC Government Higher Secondary School.