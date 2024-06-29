Avian flu: bird culling operations begin in Cherthala taluk

The rapid response teams (RRT) of the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) began bird culling operations in avian flu-hit areas in Cherthala taluk in Alappuzha on Saturday.

The AHD has identified as many as 15,800 birds within a 1-km radius of bird flu epicentres in the taluk for culling. It includes 12,740 birds in Chennam-Pallipuram, 1,435 in Kadakarappally, 1,350 in Pattanakkad, 238 in Kanjikuzhy, and 37 in Thanneermukkom grama panchayats. Bird flu in chickens was confirmed at two places in Chennam-Pallipuram, and one place each in Kanjikuzhy and Kadakarappally grama panchayats on June 27. As per protocol, all domesticated birds in hotspots and within the 1-km radius should be culled.

Officials said that bird culling operations would continue on Monday and Tuesday. “On Saturday, culling was carried out by RRTs in Alappuzha district. Those who took part in the operation will serve the mandatory 10-day quarantine. RRTs from Pathanamthitta and Kollam will arrive in the district on Monday to join the operations,” said an AHD official.

Samples sent to NIHSAD

Meanwhile, fresh chicken deaths have been reported from Chennam-Pallipuram. Following the mass bird deaths, the AHD sent samples of the dead birds to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD), Bhopal, for analyses and is awaiting results.

The latest bird flu outbreak, which began in April this year, has resulted in 28 avian flu epicentres in the Alappuzha, Besides, the disease was confirmed in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts.