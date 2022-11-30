Avian flu: 8,380 birds culled in Alappuzha

November 30, 2022 10:35 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Rapid Response Teams (RRT) of the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) on Wednesday culled 8,380 birds at avian flu-hit Purakkad and Karuvatta in Alappuzha. Officials of the AHD said the carcasses of culled birds had been burnt as per the standard operating procedure. "RRTs have culled 8,329 ducks at Purakkad. Fifty-one domesticated poultry within one-km radius of the poultry farm at Karuvatta, where the disease was detected, have been destroyed. Combing operations will continue at Karuvatta on Thursday," said an official. The entire bird stock at the farm at Karuvatta had succumbed to the disease before the outbreak was officially confirmed on Tuesday. The bird flu outbreak (H5N1) has so far been detected at five places in four local bodies in Alappuzha. The disease was first confirmed in ducks at Vazhuthanam in Haripad municipality on October 26. Later the outbreak was detected in Cheruthana and Karuvatta grama panchayats on November 4 and 12 respectively.