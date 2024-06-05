ADVERTISEMENT

Avian flu: 5,000 birds to be culled in Alappuzha

Published - June 05, 2024 06:33 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Bird flu detected in chickens at Mukkalvattam (Ward 9) in Muhamma panchayat

The Hindu Bureau

Rapid response teams (RRT) of the Animal Husbandry department (AHD) will cull 5,079 birds within the one-km radius of the bird flu hotspot in Muhamma grama panchayat in Alappuzha on Friday.

Officials said here on Wednesday that the presence of the H5N1 subtype of the Influenza A virus was detected in chickens at Mukkalvattam (Ward 9) in the panchayat. A poultry farm owner raising chicks lost several birds last week. Following the bird deaths, the AHD sent samples to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, for analyses, which tested positive for avian influenza earlier this week.

Avian flu (H5N1) has so far been reported at 10 places in Alappuzha. Besides, the disease was confirmed in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts.

