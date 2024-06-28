Avian flu: 15,800 birds to be culled in Alappuzha

Rapid Response Teams (RRT) of the Animal Husbandry department (AHD) will cull 15,800 birds within the 1-km radius of bird flu epicentres in Cherthala taluk.

On Thursday, bird flu in chickens was confirmed at two places in Chennam-Pallipuram, and one place each in Kanjikuzhy and Kadakarappally grama panchayats.

Officials said the culling operations would begin on Saturday. “Culling will continue on Monday and Tuesday. RRTs from Pathanamthitta and Kollam will reach the district on Monday and they will join the operations,” said an AHD official.

Reporting of the disease from several places in Alappuzha has put a strain on RRTs in the district. An RRT involved in culling operation should serve a mandatory 10-day quarantine. As such, the AHD has turned to teams from other districts to carry out bird culling in Alappuzha.

According to officials, as many as 12,740 birds would be culled in Chennam-Pallipuram, 1,435 in Kadakarappally, 1,350 in Pattanakkad, 238 in Kanjikuzhy, and 37 in Thanneermukkom.

