Avian flu: 10,671 birds culled in Alappuzha

Rapid response teams (RRT) of the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) culled 10,671 birds, mostly ducks, within the one-km radius of three bird flu hotspots in Alappuzha on Saturday.

Officials of the AHD said that 2,518 birds had been culled in and around Kodambanadi (ward 13) in Thalavady grama panchayat. Another 269 birds were culled within the one-km radius of Punnakunnam (ward 3) in Champakulam panchayat. RRTs culled 7,884 birds in and around Kottemala (ward 11) in Thazhakara panchayat.

Bird flu (H5N1) has so far been reported at nine places in Alappuzha. Besides, the disease was confirmed in Vazhappally in Kottayam and Niranom in Pathanamthitta.