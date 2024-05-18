GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Avian flu: 10,671 birds culled in Alappuzha

Updated - May 18, 2024 09:02 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 09:01 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Rapid response teams (RRT) of the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) culled 10,671 birds, mostly ducks, within the one-km radius of three bird flu hotspots in Alappuzha on Saturday.

Officials of the AHD said that 2,518 birds had been culled in and around Kodambanadi (ward 13) in Thalavady grama panchayat. Another 269 birds were culled within the one-km radius of Punnakunnam (ward 3) in Champakulam panchayat. RRTs culled 7,884 birds in and around Kottemala (ward 11) in Thazhakara panchayat.

Bird flu (H5N1) has so far been reported at nine places in Alappuzha. Besides, the disease was confirmed in Vazhappally in Kottayam and Niranom in Pathanamthitta.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.