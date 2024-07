Charithram Adrusyamakkiya Murivukal by Sudha Menon has been selected for this year’s Avanibala Puraskaram for women writers. Instituted in memory of teacher and researcher S. Avanibala, the award carries a purse of ₹10,000, a citation and statuette. The work has been selected by a three-member jury including Valsan Vathussery, Sheeja Vakkam and D.R. Vidya. The award will be handed over at a function to be held in Kollam on August 6.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.