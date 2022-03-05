Avalidam clubs to offer new opportunities to women

Kerala State Youth Welfare Board is setting up 1,040 such clubs across the State

‘Avalidam’ means an exclusive space for women and the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board is setting up around 1,040 clubs across the State for the younger folk. Apart from functioning as platforms to empower women, the clubs will provide vocational training and conduct various programmes to make them self-reliant.

“The objective is to create a common space for women in every local body and coordinate all the Avalidam clubs for larger projects. After the formation of clubs in all districts more programmes will be announced,” says V.D.Prasannakumar, member secretary, KSYWB. The clubs will have a minimum of 25 members and any woman coming in the 18-40 age group can join them. Apart from the office-bearers, there will be a nine-member executive committee and an initial grant of ₹5,000 will be given to all clubs for registration-related expenses.

“Clubs can also come up with novel initiatives or business ventures, customised according to each unit. If their proposals are approved, the Board will provide a financial assistance,” says V.S.Bindu, programme officer. The KSYWB had launched the initiative in February with youth coordinators putting together the units in various districts.

While some districts have formed Avalidam clubs in nearly 70% local bodies, some others are in the elementary phase. Applications were invited from members for vocational training and the clubs will be soon offer a range of free training programmes.

“We are planning to launch cake and jewellery making sessions as many members wanted that. Caregiver skills training for differently-abled children is another project and we have plans to collect data on such children. Recently we had conducted a training programme for selected women from all 14 districts. Trained club members can teach family of the children or hired caretakers how to create a protective and supportive environment.” While the membership is open to all, the clubs will mainly focus on unemployed women. “The clubs will function for their social and economic empowerment. Through vocational training and other events, the clubs will open up employment and income generating opportunities for women,” she adds.