HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.V. Gopinathan says he would attend Navakerala Sadas

November 22, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former Congress leader A.V. Gopinathan said here on Wednesday that he would attend the Navakerala Sadas in spite of pressures from different corners against it.

A group of Congress leaders led by Ramya Haridas, MP, visited him on Wednesday. Ms. Haridas said that Mr. Gopinathan was a Congressman to the core and that he would not attend the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s Sadas.

But Mr. Gopinathan said that he would attend the Sadas as a Congressman. He said Ms. Haridas had no right to say what he would do.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.