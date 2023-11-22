A.V. Gopinathan says he would attend Navakerala Sadas

November 22, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Former Congress leader A.V. Gopinathan said here on Wednesday that he would attend the Navakerala Sadas in spite of pressures from different corners against it.

A group of Congress leaders led by Ramya Haridas, MP, visited him on Wednesday. Ms. Haridas said that Mr. Gopinathan was a Congressman to the core and that he would not attend the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s Sadas.

But Mr. Gopinathan said that he would attend the Sadas as a Congressman. He said Ms. Haridas had no right to say what he would do.