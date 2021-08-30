A.V. Gopinathan quits Congress

Palakkad

30 August 2021 13:18 IST

A.V. Gopinathan had raised a banner of revolt against Congress ahead of the Assembly elections in Kerala

Senior Congress leader and former District Congress Committee (DCC) president A.V. Gopinathan left the party on Monday. His resignation followed the appointments of new DCC presidents.

Mr. Gopinathan, former MLA of Alathur and president of Peringottukurissi panchayat, said he was fed up with the Congress for which he had dedicated his whole life.

He said he resigned from the primary membership of the Congress and that he was no longer part of the party. He said the recent developments within the Congress had distressed him greatly.

Although Mr. Gopinathan said he did not intend to join any other party, he was all praise for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He said it would take some time for him to cleanse his heart of the Congress.

Mr. Gopinathan had raised a banner of revolt ahead of the Assembly elections in the State. The party leadership had placated him then by offering the DCC presidentship.

However, he was disappointed when Congress announced the list of its district chiefs two days ago. A. Thankappan, a lesser-known name in the district, was made the president of Palakkad DCC.

Mr. Gopinathan, briefing the media at his house at Peringottukurissi near Palakkad on Monday, criticized former MLA Anil Akkare. He said Mr. Akkare’s actions had damaged the party severely.