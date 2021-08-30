A.V Gopinath says he is fed up with Congress

Resignation follows appointments of new DCC chiefs

Former District Congress Committee (DCC) president A.V. Gopinath left the party on Monday. His resignation followed the appointments of new DCC presidents.

Mr. Gopinath, who was formerly MLA of Alathur and president of the Peringottukurissi grama panchayat, said he was fed up with the Congress for which he had dedicated his whole life.

He said he resigned from the primary membership of the Congress and that he was no longer part of the party. He said the recent developments within the Congress had distressed him greatly.

Although Mr. Gopinath said he did not intend to join any other party, he was all praise for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He said it would take some time for him to cleanse his heart of the Congress.

Mr. Gopinath had raised a banner of revolt ahead of the Assembly elections in the State.

The party leadership had placated him then by offering the DCC presidentship. However, he was disappointed when the Congress announced the list of its district chiefs two days ago. A. Thankappan, a lesser known name in the district, was made president of the Palakkad District Congress Committee.

Mr. Gopinath briefing the media at his house at Peringottukurissi, near here on Monday, criticised former MLA, Anil Akkara.

He said Mr. Akkare’s actions had damaged the party severely.

CPI(M) welcomes

The CPI(M) district committee has welcomed Mr. Gopinath’s decision.

In a statement here, CPI(M) district secretary C.K. Rajendran said it was a timely decision to quit the Congress.

He compared the Congress to a sinking ship. He hoped other leaders too would follow the path of Mr. Gopinath.