ADVERTISEMENT

Autorickshaw of Dalit woman set on fire

August 25, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

The autorickshaw of Chitralekha, a Dalit woman, was destroyed after unidentified persons set it on fire in front of her house at Kattampally on Friday morning.

Ms. Chitralekha alleged that Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers were behind the incident. The Valappattinam police have registered a case and started investigation.

This is the second time a vehicle of her’s has come under attack.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She was in the news after CITU workers allegedly stopped her from driving autorickshaw in Payyannur and set the vehicle on fire.

Ms. Chitralekha, who earlier lived in Payyannur, had shifted a few years ago to Kattampally after the controversy. She had been at loggerheads with the CPI(M) after filing a complaint of caste discrimination.

During the tenure of the Oommen Chandy government, she was given five cents and an assistance of ₹5.5 lakh. However, the Left Democratic Front government had cancelled the aid when the house construction was halfway through.

Later, she completed the construction of the house with the help of some organisations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US