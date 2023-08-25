HamberMenu
Autorickshaw of Dalit woman set on fire

August 25, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

The autorickshaw of Chitralekha, a Dalit woman, was destroyed after unidentified persons set it on fire in front of her house at Kattampally on Friday morning.

Ms. Chitralekha alleged that Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers were behind the incident. The Valappattinam police have registered a case and started investigation.

This is the second time a vehicle of her’s has come under attack.

She was in the news after CITU workers allegedly stopped her from driving autorickshaw in Payyannur and set the vehicle on fire.

Ms. Chitralekha, who earlier lived in Payyannur, had shifted a few years ago to Kattampally after the controversy. She had been at loggerheads with the CPI(M) after filing a complaint of caste discrimination.

During the tenure of the Oommen Chandy government, she was given five cents and an assistance of ₹5.5 lakh. However, the Left Democratic Front government had cancelled the aid when the house construction was halfway through.

Later, she completed the construction of the house with the help of some organisations.

