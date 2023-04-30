Autorickshaw drivers held on assault, vandalism charge

April 30, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Fort police have arrested two autorickshaw drivers on the charge of vandalism at Fort taluk hospital and injuring two policemen.

The accused were identified as Saju and Vishnu.

Saju who was out on bail in a case of scuffle between autorickshaw drivers at Museum on Sunday assaulted Prasanth, an autorickshaw driver who had given a statement in the Museum case, in front of the KSRTC bus terminal at Thampanoor. A police team from the Thampanoor station reached the spot and took Saju into custody. When Saju was taken for medical examination at Fort taluk hospital, another autorickshaw driver Vishnu reached the hospital. Together, they broke hospital equipment, the city police said in a statement.

When the police team tried to prevent them, it was attacked, and two police personnel, including the Thampanoor Sub Inspector sustained injuries. Saju and Vishnu were arrested by the Fort police. Steps have also been taken to cancel Saju’s bail in the Museum case. Cases have been registered against the duo by the Fort and Thampanoor police stations.