Autorickshaw drivers demand more dedicated parking spots in Kozhikode city

Alleging poor intervention by the Kozhikode Corporation authorities and the police in facilitating more dedicated parking bays for autorickshaws, nearly 7,500 auto drivers in Kozhikode city are planning a series of protests under a joint coordination committee. A protest march will be taken out to the Corporation office on November 2.

“We are facing huge discrimination as our needs have remained ignored for several years. The shrinking parking spots and the increasing number of vehicles continue to pose the biggest crisis, and no one seems interested in finding a solution,” said T.V. Noushad, an auto driver and a member of the Kozhikode District Auto-Taxi Light Motor Workers Union. He alleged that auto drivers were now being treated like offenders for trying to park their vehicles in available spaces.

The drivers affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) complained that no new dedicated parking spots had been developed anywhere in the city, despite the clearance of service permits for around 3,000 new vehicles. They alleged that memorandums submitted to the authorities, which highlighted the drivers’ turmoil, had been disregarded.

The city unit of the Kozhikode District Auto-Taxi Light Motor Workers Union held the police accountable for the “hostile legal actions” taken against auto drivers regarding pick-and-drop services from unpermitted locations. A protest march will be taken out to the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) on November 9 to raise the drivers’ concerns.

Coordinators of the upcoming protests said they wanted immediate action from the authorities to provide better parking facilities at 66 identified spots in the city. They added that auto bays should be constructed at the spots with proper signboards, signals, and basic comfort station facilities, besides allocating dedicated space for autos in all new parking plazas.

A recent meeting of union leaders had decided to consider an indefinite strike if the authorities remained indifferent even after the two planned protest marches.

Meanwhile, the Corporation authorities and the police said that several projects were under consideration for developing dedicated parking spots. They added that new parking bays could only be considered after assessing their impact on traffic flow.