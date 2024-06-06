ADVERTISEMENT

Autorickshaw driver succumbs to injuries sustained in alleged assault in Kochi

Published - June 06, 2024 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Palluruthy police have arrested a man in connection with the death of an autorickshaw driver who was allegedly assaulted by him.

The accused was identified as Vimal of Edakochi. The deceased, Joy P.J., 65, was allegedly assaulted by the accused on June 4. Vimal, who was riding a two-wheeler, was reportedly enraged after the autorickshaw driver did not give him space to overtake.

According to the first information report, the accused forcibly pushed Joy, following which he fell down and hit his head on a concrete slab, sustaining serious injury. He then took Joy to his own house and told Joy’s family that he had dozed off. Later in the night, Joy vomited and was rushed to a private hospital where he was under treatment in the neuro intensive care unit, till he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

