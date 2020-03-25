Kerala

Autorickshaw driver killed in accident near Changanassery

A 50-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed and a woman sustained injuries when a speeding truck rammed an autorickshaw near Changanassery.

The deceased was identified as Rameshan, a native of Cheeranchira.

Truck with rice

The accident took place in the morning when the truck, transporting rice from Tamil Nadu, lost control and hit the autorickshaw.

The woman passenger escaped with minor injuries. Rameshan was declared brought dead at a hospital.

