Autorickshaw driver dies after deer hits vehicle in Ernakulam

The three passengers who were injured remain admitted in a hospital

March 12, 2024 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - KOCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

An autorickshaw driver died and three others were injured after the vehicle hit a Sambar deer that arrowed across the road at Kalappara in Kothamangalam on Monday, March 11, 2024 night.

The deceased was identified as Vigil Narayanan, 41, of Mamalakandam. He was reportedlky taking a patient in his autorickshaw to a hospital at Kothamangalam when the incident occurred. The deer shot across the road following which he lost control of the vehicle and hit it. In the impact the vehicle turned turtle.

Three other passengers who were injured were admitted to a hospital.

The Kothamangalam town had only last week witnessed a day-and-night acrimonious protest by the Congress over the surging casualties on account of human-animal conflict. The protestors staged a sit-in in the heart of the Kothamangalam town with the body of a woman who was trampled to death by an elephant Kanjiraveli in Adimaly. The police had to cane charge the protestors to recover the body after more than two hours.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.