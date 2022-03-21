Autopsy held at night for the first time at Kasaragod General Hospital 

Doctors at Kasaragod General Hospital have conducted the first night autopsy after the Kerala High Court directed the State government to make available necessary infrastructure and post staff at the hospital for the purpose.

Kasaragod General Hospital Superintendent K.K. Rajaram, Anaesthesiologist S. Anoop and two other staff did the first autopsy on the body of an 11-year-old boy who died after drowning in a pond, in the wee hours on Saturday.

Dr. Rajaram said that duty doctors cannot do autopsy in doubtful cases. The service of a forensic doctor is required in homicide, suicide, rape, decomposed body and other suspected cases, he said.

A.V. Ramdas, District Medical Officer, said that there was a need for an additional forensic doctor and staff, who could carefully carry out a proper scientific examination to understand the cause of death.

Mr. Ramdas said that he has written to the Health department seeking to post another forensic doctor and necessary staff to carry out post-mortem examination at night.