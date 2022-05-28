Autonomous assessment cell in SCERT

To analyse school examination design, practices and take remedial action

An autonomous assessment cell has been formed in the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for comprehensive analysis of school examination design and practices and taking remedial action.

The government has issued orders setting up the cell in the SCERT as part of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, (SSK), project following a request from SCERT director Jayaprakash R.K. and SSK Director Supriya A.R.

The assessment cell will comprise two subject experts each, including one SCERT faculty member, from language, Mathematics, Science and Social Science, and one psychometrician, statistics expert, data analysis expert, and programme manager each.

Design and development of school annual examinations and various online tests are the cell’s responsibility. It will also look into the results of the examinations through data capture and analysis and reporting so that an accurate understanding of students’ performances can be made. Administration of tests and practices will also be studied by it, especially if focus has to move from understanding and rote learning to application, analysis, evaluation, and creativity, say officials.

The National Achievement Survey that is developed by the NCERT and conducted by the CBSE assesses all States in a uniform manner. However, for a better understanding of competencies of students in Kerala, a State-level survey for gauging what students know and what interventions need to be made will be the cell’s job. This could be through an analysis of results of students of Classes 1 to 9 or inter-district assessments. Programmes designed on the basis of the findings will benefit students a lot.

Officials say professionals with expertise in the field will be recruited for data analysis, which the Education department lacks currently. Union government funding under the STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States) programme will also be available to the cell.