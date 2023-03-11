Automatic weather stations paint a different picture of summer in Kerala, IMD says it needs time for validation

March 11, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Hardly two weeks into March, summer is making its presence felt with temperature rising steadily across the State. But data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) paints a different picture of summer in Kerala. According to the data from the manual observatories of the IMD, there is a steady increasing trend in temperature in all stations, although not alarming, with average highest maximum temperature hovering between 35°C and 38°C.

But data from the newly-installed automatic weather stations (AWSs) show that temperature has crept up alarmingly at some places, several notches above the average daily temperature for the season by early March, with temperature crossing 40°C at some stations that normally happens at the peak of summer and is rare.

According to the data from the manual observatories, the highest maximum day temperature was reported in Kottayam and Kannur last week — 38°C in Kottayam on March 8, 37.6°C in Kannur on March 5 and 8, and 37.5°C in Kottayam on March 10. Whereas the data from the AWSs show that the temperature has crossed 40°C in Kannur, Ernakulam and 39°C in a slew of stations in the past one week.

According to the data from AWSs, Kannur airport reported 41.6°C on March 9 and 40.6°C on March 10. Similarly, Choondi in Ernakulam recorded 40.1°C on March 10 and Irikkur in Kannur saw 40.2°C on March 9.

K. Santhosh, Director, IMD, Thiruvananthapuram, said the IMD had been officially recording the temperature data from manual observatories so far. It would start officially recording data from the AWSs only after a certain period as data had to be validated after quality check.

“It will take some time to complete the validation of the data from the AWSs as they have to be crosschecked with data from nearby manual observatories and errors, if any, have to be fixed before official recording,” said Mr. Santhosh. However, senior IMD scientists said there were likely to be some marginal errors in data from manual observatories compared to data from the AWSs.

For instance, the response time was relatively less in automatic stations as the sensors could record the temperature variation in less than 30 seconds. On the other hand, the response time in traditional mercury thermometers installed at manual observatories was significantly high compared to the sensors in the AWSs. This would enable the automatic stations to record even slight variations in temperature although it was for a shorter period in a day. Moreover, although the temperature fluctuation was perhaps for a brief period in a day, it was potential enough to cause heat strokes or sunburns, they said.