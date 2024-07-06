Automatic signal, two more tracks will enable trains to operate at up to 160 kmph, say experts

Trains can operate at up to 160 kmph speed in Kerala if Railways catalysed the installation of automatic signal system on all rail corridors in the State, and also the laid the third and fourth tracks to cater to express trains, say technical experts.

The two projects would entail significantly less cost than that is needed for the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail corridor proposed between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod, they say, adding that short-distance MEMU trains can be introduced once express trains are diverted through the third and fourth tracks.

In June, the KRDCL-RVNL joint venture firm was awarded the work to install automatic signal system in the 103-km Ernakulam Junction-Vallathol Nagar sector for ₹156.47 crore. The project is expected to be completed in 750 days. “Once completed, at least thrice the number of trains will be able to operate in the saturated corridor, back to back. There are constraints in operating more trains since the absolute block signal system is in place in all rail corridors in the State. A train will get the green signal only if the one ahead of it has reaches a station located 7 km away,” sources said.

Among the slowest

Referring to the proposal to lay third and fourth tracks on the Ernakulam-Shoranur stretch, railway sources said that a detailed project report (DPR) in this regard would be prepared by September. It would then be submitted to the Railway Board. Train movement through the double track on the corridor is among the slowest in Kerala since the pair of tracks have to host trains that converge at stations in Ernakulam from both Kottayam and Alappuzha and travel towards northern districts.

Straightening curves

“The pair of new tracks will be able to host trains moving up to 160 kmph speed, in striking contrast to the 80 kmph speed at which they commute now. This will be possible since the proposed alignment will be more or less straight and will divert by approximately 30m away from curves in the existing tracks, for a distance of about 50 km. The pair of tracks can be realised in seven years. The project cost, including for land acquisition, is estimated at ₹12,000 crore,” they said.

Cost advantage

The third and fourth tracks can be laid in the rest of the State for another ₹48,000 crore, while automatic signals can be installed on existing tracks in two years, and later on in the proposed two additional tracks, for approximately ₹2,000 crore. Even then, the total would be at least 40% less than the estimated cost of SilverLine and would leave a lesser carbon footprint.

Moreover, the semi-high speed-rail project would be a stand-alone one and would not decongest existing tracks in Kerala, since it would need standard-gauge tracks and new train rakes to suit the tracks, the sources said.